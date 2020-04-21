UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Effective Preventive Measures Adopted Against COVID-19: Dr Faisal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:46 PM

Effective preventive measures adopted against COVID-19: Dr Faisal

Prime Minister's Focal Person on Coronavirus Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday said that effective COVID-19 combat system is in place to mitigate pandemic in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's Focal Person on Coronavirus Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday said that effective COVID-19 combat system is in place to mitigate pandemic in the country.

Dr Faisal Sultan, in a briefing on COVID-19, said all possible measures are being adopted to control COVID-19 to avoid further load on already burdened health system of the country.

He said that still there were threats of spread of the disease and asked the citizens to continue implementing protective measures as per health officials' directions to stem the increase in coronavirus cases.

He said that strategies are made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way. He added input from concerned stakeholders was also considered to avoid any missing aspect.

Dr Faisal said that the government has effective disease combat plan with future projection on the disease. He added plans are changed in accordance with the changing situations to get better results.

He advised the citizens to strictly follow the social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

He said the government was taking effective and prompt measures, and assured that joint efforts would be made against coronavirus. The government has provided disease diagnostic facilities in various cities.

Dr Faisal Sultan said the government has tried its level best to control the disease. The Federal Government has prepared standard operating procedures (SOPs), which are being shared for their implementation at different levels.

Related Topics

All From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

33 minutes ago

SCCI organises online workshop on crisis managemen ..

48 minutes ago

UAE participates in IAEE - MENA Chapter forum on c ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima establishes ‘Fatima bint Mubarak ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Abu Dhabi ..

1 hour ago

Masks made compulsory in most German states

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.