Effective preventive measures adopted against COVID-19: Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday said effective COVID-19 combat system was in place to mitigate pandemic in the country.

During a video-link meeting with the Iranian Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical education, Saeed Namaki, the PM's special assistant said all possible measures were being adopted to control COVID-19 to avoid further load on already burdened health system of the country.

The meeting was held to share and get help from experiences of each other.

Iranian minister apprised about the steps of Iranian government in controlling the coronavirus.

He said Pakistan was our brother neighbor country, adding Iran had adopted and implemented national policy on social distancing during corona situation, which would be shared with Pakistan.

He said Pakistan had taken concrete steps in fight against Corona.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the Iranian government had also taken solid steps to handle the situation and protecting people from Covid-19.

He added that National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) had been established to monitor corona situation on regular basis.

He said there were still threats of the spread of the disease and the citizens had been asked to continue implementing protective measures as per health officials' directions to stem the increase in coronavirus cases.

He said strategies were made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.

He said the government had an effective disease combat plan with future projection on the disease. He added that plans were changed in accordance with the changing situations to get better results.

He said the government was taking effective and prompt measures, and added that it had provided disease diagnostic facilities in various cities.

He said the government had tried its level best to control the disease. The government had prepared standard operating procedures (SOPs), which were being shared for their implementation at different levels.