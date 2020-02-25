UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Effective Screening Mechanism In Place For Coronavirus: Firdous

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:01 PM

Effective screening mechanism in place for coronavirus: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said effective screening mechanism has been put in place to check spread of coronavirus in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said effective screening mechanism has been put in place to check spread of coronavirus in the country.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Firdous said due to result-oriented and efficient strategy, the country had not even a single patient of coronavirus as the government made extensive arrangements to diagnose the disease across the country.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has further directed to make preventive measures to protect Pakistanis from coronavirus.

She said that PM Imran Khan also commended the sacrifices of Pakistani students studying in Chinaand their role in support of efforts of Chinese government against coronavirus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister China Firdous Ashiq Awan From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Secretary-General of Assoc ..

33 minutes ago

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of H ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers offer condolences on death of Hosni Mub ..

1 hour ago

UAE highest ranked soft power nation in Arab world ..

1 hour ago

264-kanal land retrieved in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Adam Yates gains crushing UAE Tour win

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.