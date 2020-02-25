Effective screening mechanism in place for coronavirus: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said effective screening mechanism has been put in place to check spread of coronavirus in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said effective screening mechanism has been put in place to check spread of coronavirus in the country.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Firdous said due to result-oriented and efficient strategy, the country had not even a single patient of coronavirus as the government made extensive arrangements to diagnose the disease across the country.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has further directed to make preventive measures to protect Pakistanis from coronavirus.

She said that PM Imran Khan also commended the sacrifices of Pakistani students studying in Chinaand their role in support of efforts of Chinese government against coronavirus.