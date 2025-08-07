Effective Security Arrangements Stressed
Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 10:12 PM
Tank police are taking solid steps to ensure effective security arrangements for the public safety banking sector in the district
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Tank police are taking solid steps to ensure effective security arrangements for the public safety banking sector in the district.
As part of efforts, the police spokesman said on the special directives District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Shabbir Hussain Shah, along with DSP City Circle, Parvez Shah, conducted a comprehensive security inspection of all banks located in City Tank and assessed security measures.
The DPO thoroughly reviewed CCTV camera systems, alarm systems, emergency response mechanisms, and the overall performance of security personnel.
He also examined the weapons of security guards and questioned them regarding weapon handling, safety protocols, and emergency response readiness, instructing them to remain vigilant at all times.
DPO Shabbir Hussain Shah also interacted directly with citizens present at the banks, listened to their concerns, and instructed bank authorities to ensure the provision of public facilities—particularly by establishing separate counters and easy access for senior citizens and women.
He stressed that public satisfaction and timely service should be prioritized alongside security.
The DPO further announced that Tank Police is committed to modernizing bank security.
He stated that not only will CCTV systems be upgraded, but security staff will also receive enhanced professional training to ensure a prompt response to any potential threat.
He also appealed to the public to report any suspicious activity or security concerns immediately by contacting the Tank Police emergency helpline at 0963510711.
APP
