Effective Security Measures To Be Ensured During Visit Of Emir Of Qatar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 07:54 PM

Effective security measures to be ensured during visit of Emir of Qatar

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Friday reviewed the security arrangements in connection with two-day visit of Emir of Qatar starting from June 22 (Saturday)

The formal review of these arrangements was made in a meeting presided over by him and was attended by DIG (Security), DIG (Operations), AIG (Headquarters) and all AIGs, SSPs, Zonal SPs and other senior officials.

It was decided to ensure fool proof security arrangements on the occasion and Islamabad Police was directed to ensure effective coordination with other law enforcement agencies in this regard.

The IGP was told that joint search and combing operations are being conducted in the district while effective checking is being ensured at the entry and exit points of the city.

It was decided to issue a comprehensive traffic plan on the occasion for convenience of commuters and ensure smooth flow of traffic. The citizens will be informed about the traffic updates through FM Radio 92. 4 of Islamabad Traffic Police.

