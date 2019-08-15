Effective security on Eid reflects hard work of Capital police

Islamabad police ensured effective security arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in capital and the officers as well as Jawans of the police performed their duties with dedication and commitment in order to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad police ensured effective security arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in capital and the officers as well as Jawans of the police performed their duties with dedication and commitment in order to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

According to police spokesman, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar reviewed the overall performance of Islamabad Police on occasion of Eid ul Azha and appreciated it. A comprehensive security plan was chalked out while policemen performed security duties and effective patrolling plan was made in the city in order to avoid any untoward incident.

Police teams performed duties at important places while special deployment was ensured at Masajid, parks and recreational spots. Police vehicles performed patrolling duties while police commandoes were deputed at important places and locations. All wings of Islamabad police ensured effective coordination following the plan approved by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar while special deployment was made at public places and entry as well as exit points.

Policemen ensured security for the people visiting parks, public places and other areas and also guided them properly. The decent behavior of policemen was appreciated by the visitors and citizens who made pictures along with policemen performing their duties. Cops also distributed gifts among children and won laurel for the force through their courteous attitude.

Islamabad police chief, he said, had clearly set the objective to make the force 'competent and role model' for others. To gain this objective, every policeman is endeavoring and making his contribution to ensure success for this force.

Police spokesman said that briefings were also held for policemen in various areas which had the sole purpose to make them realize about the importance of their duties for the people.

He said that purpose of all these reforms is to bridge the gap between police and public as per vision of IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar so that people may visit to police stations for redressal of their complaints without fear and policemen to serve them through best of their capabilities.