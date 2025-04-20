Effective Security Steps Taken For Christians On Easter: Rawalpindi Police
Published April 20, 2025
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday took effective security measures for the Christian community to celebrate the Easter festival in a secure environment.
More than 2,500 personnel and officers were deployed to give security to churches and residential areas of the Christian community in the city, the police spokesman said.
Elite and Dolphin forces assisted the respective police stations in patrol duties.
Over 150 traffic wardens and officers were also on roads to maintain traffic flow around churches.
Senior police officers were in the field to personally monitor the security arrangements.
People visiting churches were allowed to enter after a full body search, the spokesman said.
City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, in a statement, said that they were using all resources to ensure foolproof security for the Christian community on the occasion of their religious festival.
