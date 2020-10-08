Effective security witnessed for religious gatherings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Effective security arrangements by the police were witnessed for religious gatherings on occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and strict patrolling as well as policing helped in ensuring peaceful conduct of main procession in the Federal capital.

More than 1500 personnel of Islamabad police including Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies performed patrolling and security duties for the main procession which started from Imambargah Asna-e-Ashri sector G-6/2 and culminated at the same point after passing through various routes.

The routes of procession were completely cordoned off through heavy deployment.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Waqaruddin Syed, all zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials visited the routes of procession and ensure effective coordination among the security personnel performing duties.

The police officials guided the cops and boosted their morale in accomplishing duties in a responsible manner.

The police officers including SPs also visited various police posts, lying in the route of procession, checked security duties and briefed cops as how to ensure effective security.

Moreover, metal detectors were used for checking of participants of procession and high vigilance was maintained by the police officials which helped in peaceful holding of all events.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) also devised special plan to ensure smooth traffic flow and avoid inconvenience to the road users.

Close liaison was maintained with organizers of Majalis and processions. Cooperation of organizers was ensured with the police and law enforcing officials.

A total of 260 policemen including one SP, one DSP and 10 Inspectors of Islamabad Traffic police (ITP) force performed duties to ensure smooth traffic flow.