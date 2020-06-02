UrduPoint.com
Effective Steps Afoot Against Locust, Protecting 40,000 Hectares Land In KP: Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister For Agriculture Mohibullah Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 03:32 PM

Effective steps afoot against locust, protecting 40,000 hectares land in KP: Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Agriculture Mohibullah Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Agriculture Mohibullah Khan on Tuesday said the department had taken effective measures to control spread of locust, protecting 40,000 hectares of lands from pest attack and surveying for the locust' presence over 32 lac hectare of land in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Agriculture Mohibullah Khan on Tuesday said the department had taken effective measures to control spread of locust, protecting 40,000 hectares of lands from pest attack and surveying for the locust' presence over 32 lac hectare of land in the province.

He was chairing a meeting to review situation in wake of locust presence, the minister said the agriculture department would continuing serving masses especially farmers and would keep taking measures for their welfare and prosperity The meeting was attended by Secretary Agriculture Dr Muhammad Israr, CPO Syed Muntazir Shah, Director General Agriculture Abid Kamal, Director General Agriculture Research Dr Abdul Rauf, Director General Livestock Tausi Dr Alam Zab and Director General Livestock Research Mirzal Ali Khan besides other officials of the relevant departments.

Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Israr briefing the meeting said that swarms of locust had entered into southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 25 from Sherani, Musa Khel and Zhob districts of Balochistan and districts Layyah of the Punjab, prompting the KP government to declare emergency in southern districts on January 28 to prevent attack of the locust.

Later, he said that emergency was extended to entire province on April 16.

Now, the secretary said large swarms of locust were entering into KP from Afghanistan and the agriculture department was making effective measures to control them.

The minister appreciated the agriculture department for taking effective steps to control spread of the locust, saying that efforts of the teams that were engaged in spraying over the last four consecutive were praise worthy.

