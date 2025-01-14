Open Menu

Effective Steps Being Taken To Facilitate Citizens: Gohar Ali

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Effective steps being taken to facilitate citizens: Gohar Ali

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) District administration Lakki Marwat is taking tangible measures to provide quality services to citizens promptly under the chief minister’s Awami Agenda program.

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Serai Naurang, Gohar Ali, conducted several inspections at various facilities to ensure that benefits of the government’s welfare initiatives were extended to citizens in the area.

During the day-long activities, he paid surprise visits to various centers of the Benazir Income Support Program(BISP) in Serai Naurang and reviewed facilities.

He took stock of operations to ensure efficient and smooth service delivery to deserving beneficiaries.

In a visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital,Sarai Naurang Tehsil, the AAC assessed healthcare services and facilities provided to patients.

He directed hospital management to prioritize patient care, maintain hygiene, and uphold high standards of cleanliness.

He also led a team of the TMA to remove temporary encroachments from key city roads, including old and new hospital road and Phatak Chowk.

He issued directives to shopkeepers and vendors to refrain from future encroachments.

Later, Gohar Ali also visited the fruit and vegetable market to check the prices and quality of goods being sold.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Chief Minister Visit Road Lakki Marwat Market From Government

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuw ..

MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuwait

43 minutes ago
 18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and threa ..

18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and thread and imported cotton and thre ..

1 hour ago
 Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ init ..

Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative open

1 hour ago
 WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing ..

WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing, K2 Ntelligence Ventures

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing worl ..

HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing world left out of draft

1 hour ago
 UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, clima ..

UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, climate action

2 hours ago
UAE President, New Zealand Prime Minister witness ..

UAE President, New Zealand Prime Minister witness signing of Comprehensive Econo ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued

13 hours ago
 Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finla ..

Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties

13 hours ago
 EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan