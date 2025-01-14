Effective steps being taken to facilitate citizens: Gohar Ali

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) District administration Lakki Marwat is taking tangible measures to provide quality services to citizens promptly under the chief minister’s Awami Agenda program.

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Serai Naurang, Gohar Ali, conducted several inspections at various facilities to ensure that benefits of the government’s welfare initiatives were extended to citizens in the area.

During the day-long activities, he paid surprise visits to various centers of the Benazir Income Support Program(BISP) in Serai Naurang and reviewed facilities.

He took stock of operations to ensure efficient and smooth service delivery to deserving beneficiaries.

In a visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital,Sarai Naurang Tehsil, the AAC assessed healthcare services and facilities provided to patients.

He directed hospital management to prioritize patient care, maintain hygiene, and uphold high standards of cleanliness.

He also led a team of the TMA to remove temporary encroachments from key city roads, including old and new hospital road and Phatak Chowk.

He issued directives to shopkeepers and vendors to refrain from future encroachments.

Later, Gohar Ali also visited the fruit and vegetable market to check the prices and quality of goods being sold.

APP/slm