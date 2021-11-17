Effective steps being taken to provide healthcare faclities to people in Balochistann: Syed Ehsan Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Health Department Syed Ehsan Shah said effective measures were taken to improve health sector to provide better healthcare facilities to patients in province.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review issues related of health sector after taking charge of his portfolio here on Wednesday.

Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah said we would work with all stakeholders to provide better treatment facilities to patients in respective hospitals.

Earlier, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Noor-ul-Haq Baloch and Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Aziz Ahmad Jamali briefed Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah about the health department.