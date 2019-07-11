UrduPoint.com
Effective Steps Need Of The Hour To Control Population: CM

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

Effective steps need of the hour to control population: CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan On Wednesday said effective measures would be taken to increase awareness among people to control population which causing basic problems like unavailability of water, food, education, health and other sectors.

Ha said in his a message in connection with celebration of World Population Day that population of global has enhanced over 7 billion and natural resources deceasing day by day which is serious problems for human.

World Population Day celebrated on July 11 from last 30 years which was aimed to spread awareness about growing population among masses in order to control accelerating of population in the world.

He said Pakistan is the sixth largest country in terms of population in World and we are facing lack of basic human facilities, but if we improve skill development and human resources so this population would play a positive role in strengthening the country's economy which could also end sense of deprivation of youth and elimination unemployment.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan mentioned in this regard, there is need to set up comprehensive plan in which we would uplift provision of opportunities jobs to people in the areas, saying that family planning campaign would be started to enhance awareness among people.

Chief Minister said Balochistan has incorporated positive and constructive plans such as skill development, human resources and manpower schemes in its current financial year's budget.

