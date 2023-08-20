Effective steps required to provide relief to poor people: Ch Nizamuddin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :PPP leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain has demanded the caretaker government to take effective steps to reduce the inflation in the country, as the problems of the poor segments of the society are increasing day by day due to inflation. He said that people should be given subsidies on essential items through utility stores to provide them relief.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he further said that the people working in factories, mills and industrial units should be given salaries as announced by the government. Young people are being employed in factories and mills on a salary of 15,000 to 20,000 rupees, which is not sufficient for them and it is also against human rights, he added.

Arain further said that in view of the current economic situation, the government should provide immediate relief to the poor masses.