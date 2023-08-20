Open Menu

Effective Steps Required To Provide Relief To Poor People: Ch Nizamuddin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Effective steps required to provide relief to poor people: Ch Nizamuddin

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :PPP leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain has demanded the caretaker government to take effective steps to reduce the inflation in the country, as the problems of the poor segments of the society are increasing day by day due to inflation. He said that people should be given subsidies on essential items through utility stores to provide them relief.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he further said that the people working in factories, mills and industrial units should be given salaries as announced by the government. Young people are being employed in factories and mills on a salary of 15,000 to 20,000 rupees, which is not sufficient for them and it is also against human rights, he added.

Arain further said that in view of the current economic situation, the government should provide immediate relief to the poor masses.

Related Topics

Poor Young Sunday Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to disc ..

Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to discuss vital sustainability issue ..

1 hour ago
 Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emir ..

Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emirati-Ethiopian friendship, coop ..

2 hours ago
 Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

2 hours ago
 UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE ..

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE&#039;s bright record of givin ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

5 hours ago
DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

17 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

19 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan