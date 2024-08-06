Effective Strategies Stressed To Meet Revenue Targets
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bannu Abdul Hamid Khan has underlined the need for adopting more effective strategies to improve the collection of revenue.
He expressed these views to review progress in achieving revenue targets.
During the meeting which was attended by the officials of the revenue department, the DC instructed the officials concerned to adopt effective strategies and identify issues to meet the revenue targets successfully.
In this regard, he said no effort should be spared and all possible resources should be utilized to achieve the targets which were essential for tackling the financial challenges.
However, he said that while carrying out revenue affairs, public difficulties and transparency should be given special consideration to maintain public trust and ensure smooth operations.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar6 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father7 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI7 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator8 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)8 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki9 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II9 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon9 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..9 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar9 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal9 hours ago
-
Shining children of police officers get laptops9 hours ago