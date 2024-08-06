Effective strategies stressed to meet revenue targets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bannu Abdul Hamid Khan has underlined the need for adopting more effective strategies to improve the collection of revenue.

He expressed these views to review progress in achieving revenue targets.

During the meeting which was attended by the officials of the revenue department, the DC instructed the officials concerned to adopt effective strategies and identify issues to meet the revenue targets successfully.

In this regard, he said no effort should be spared and all possible resources should be utilized to achieve the targets which were essential for tackling the financial challenges.

However, he said that while carrying out revenue affairs, public difficulties and transparency should be given special consideration to maintain public trust and ensure smooth operations.