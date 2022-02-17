UrduPoint.com

Effective Strategy Finalized To Make Bannu Div Polio Free: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Thursday said that effective strategy had been finalized to prevent the transmission of polio virus from other areas by administering anti polio drops to all vulnerable children including Afghan refugees

Presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force on Polio Eradication at his office, he said that more focus would paid to far flung areas including refugees camps to ensure polio vaccine to Afghan children in a bid to make Bannu division polio free.

He also emphasized upon all segment of society to play their role to make the vaccination drive successful.

During the meeting, anti-polio officials and representatives of the health department briefed the participants about the anti-polio procedures and the current situation.

It was decided that Pakistan Army and Police personnel would be deployed to provide security to anti-polio personnel during the vaccination campaign to avoid untoward incident.

On this occasion DIG Bannu Syed Ashfaq Anwar while commenting on the security situation said that the anti-polio plan was formulated at the local level.

The commissioner said that in view the requirements of the time and ground realities an effective strategy was essential to ensure eradication of polio from the division.

Bannu Regional Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Anwar Khan Sherani, Additional Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Daulat Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bannu Shabir Khan, Pak Army officers District Police Officer Bannu Imran Shahid, SP Lakki Marwat. , SP North Waziristan, District Health Officer North Waziristan and other health department officials were present.

