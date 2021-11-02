UrduPoint.com

Effective Strategy Imperative For Sustainable Development: VC

Effective strategy imperative for sustainable development: VC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili on Tuesday emphasized the need of making effective strategies to achieve sustainable developments goals with minimum utilization of available natural resources.

Increasing population was one of major causes in reducing the quantum of natural resources including water, however, there was a need to save the echo system by avoiding playing with nature, the Vice Chancellor remarked.

While addressing health seminar on sustainable development goals organized by the Directorate of sports of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology on Tuesday, he said due to increasing population, the available natural resources were depleting fastly.

He said echo system had become under threat due to violation of law of nature and use of natural resources without planning.

He emphasized the need of effective strategies to save the echo system. Due to climate change, he said, melting of glaciers and sea intrusion had started playing havoc as millions of acres of land had been destroyed in the country.

The Vice Chancellor said health was the third goal of sustainable development set by the United Nations and the underdeveloped countries including Pakistan were striving to meet the challenge.

Referring to the increasing rate of breast cancer, he said 11 percent women in the country were suffering from this type of cancer.

He underlined the need for launching an effective awareness campaign to keep women safe from breast cancer.

He said use of contaminated water and substandard food were also creating health issues among masses.

Among others, Director Sports Mehran University Abdul Ghaffar Chandio, Dr. Mehmood Mughal from University of Sindh, Dr.

Faisal Ghani from Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi, Dr. Moin Ansari and Iqbal Memon from Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro also addressed the participants of the seminar.

