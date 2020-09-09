Effective strategy to be formulated for solution of municipal issues : Secy LG Sindh

A comprehensive and effective strategy will be formulated for solution of municipal related issues across the Sindh province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :A comprehensive and effective strategy will be formulated for solution of municipal related issues across the Sindh province.

This was stated by Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning, Syed Najam Shah in a statement issued here Wednesday.

He stated that a special policy will be finalized soon for solution of problems being faced by Karachi and will be shared with media after consultation with the Sindh Local Government Minister, he added.

The Secretary Local Government Sindh stated that strengthening of local bodies and solution of employees' problems will be found on priority.

He said that elimination of corrupt elements and promotion of merit policy will be ensured added that public issues will be addressed on priority.