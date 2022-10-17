Effective, strong infrastructure guarantee for development of Balochistan: Ali Akbar

Secretary Communications and Works (C&W) Ali Akbar Baloch on Monday chaired a meeting of the Development Sub-Committee regarding roads and building sectors included in the Provincial Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2022-23 schemes

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary Communications and Works (C&W) Ali Akbar Baloch on Monday chaired a meeting of the Development Sub-Committee regarding roads and building sectors included in the Provincial Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2022-23 schemes.

Ten development projects out of eleven different development projects were approved in the meeting.

Chief Engineer Design of Communications and Works Department, Sajjad Baloch and other senior officials of C&W, representatives of Finance Department and P&D Department participated in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress on various schemes of roads and building sectors of different districts of Balochistan province was also discussed.

Provincial Secretary Communications and Works Ali Akbar Baloch said that quality and transparency should be the first priority for all ongoing development projects in the province saying that effective and strong infrastructure was the guarantee of development of Balochistan He said that it was the first priority of the provincial government to lay the net of development projects in the province.

Baloch said the Provincial Minister of Communications and Works, Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran has clear instructions that there should be no delay in the ongoing development projects in the province, all development projects should be completed with standard on time.

While directing to speed up the pace of work on development projects, he said that the related projects should be completed soon so that the people of the province could benefit from the fruits of these projects as well as the process of development was carried forward.

He said that effective measures should be taken for the improvement of infrastructure across the province saying that for the improvement of infrastructure in the province, work was going on rapidly on development projects costing billions of rupees, the completion of which would bring development and prosperity in the areas of Balochistan.