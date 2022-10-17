UrduPoint.com

Effective, Strong Infrastructure Guarantee For Development Of Balochistan: Ali Akbar

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Effective, strong infrastructure guarantee for development of Balochistan: Ali Akbar

Secretary Communications and Works (C&W) Ali Akbar Baloch on Monday chaired a meeting of the Development Sub-Committee regarding roads and building sectors included in the Provincial Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2022-23 schemes

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary Communications and Works (C&W) Ali Akbar Baloch on Monday chaired a meeting of the Development Sub-Committee regarding roads and building sectors included in the Provincial Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2022-23 schemes.

Ten development projects out of eleven different development projects were approved in the meeting.

Chief Engineer Design of Communications and Works Department, Sajjad Baloch and other senior officials of C&W, representatives of Finance Department and P&D Department participated in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress on various schemes of roads and building sectors of different districts of Balochistan province was also discussed.

Provincial Secretary Communications and Works Ali Akbar Baloch said that quality and transparency should be the first priority for all ongoing development projects in the province saying that effective and strong infrastructure was the guarantee of development of Balochistan He said that it was the first priority of the provincial government to lay the net of development projects in the province.

Baloch said the Provincial Minister of Communications and Works, Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran has clear instructions that there should be no delay in the ongoing development projects in the province, all development projects should be completed with standard on time.

While directing to speed up the pace of work on development projects, he said that the related projects should be completed soon so that the people of the province could benefit from the fruits of these projects as well as the process of development was carried forward.

He said that effective measures should be taken for the improvement of infrastructure across the province saying that for the improvement of infrastructure in the province, work was going on rapidly on development projects costing billions of rupees, the completion of which would bring development and prosperity in the areas of Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Progress All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Commissioner expresses resolve to maintain durable ..

Commissioner expresses resolve to maintain durable peace in Swat

2 minutes ago
 SD High School wins South Punjab Under-16 Boys Sch ..

SD High School wins South Punjab Under-16 Boys School Cricket Championship 2022

2 minutes ago
 Five illegal housing colonies, one commercial plaz ..

Five illegal housing colonies, one commercial plaza sealed

2 minutes ago
 Poverty in Italy Stayed at Record Level in 2021 - ..

Poverty in Italy Stayed at Record Level in 2021 - Charity

2 minutes ago
 Norwegian Ambassador calls on COAS in Rawalpindi

Norwegian Ambassador calls on COAS in Rawalpindi

11 minutes ago
 Ensuring Inclusion of People with Disabilities at ..

Ensuring Inclusion of People with Disabilities at all Levels

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.