Effective, strong infrastructure guaranteed for developed Balochistan: Akbar Baloch

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary Communication and Works (C&W) Ali Akabar Baloch on Friday said that an effective and strong infrastructure was the guarantee of development in Balochistan.

"It is the first priority of the present provincial government to lay the net of development projects in the province," he said.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting of development sub-committee regarding the roads and building sectors schemes included in the provincial public sector development program (PSDP) 2022-23 schemes.

In addition to the Chief Engineer Officers of the three zones, representatives of the Finance Department and the P&D Department participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, a detailed review was made regarding the progress of various schemes of roads and building sectors of different districts of Balochistan province.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing by the Chief Engineer Officers of the three zones regarding the progress on various development projects.

On this occasion, Provincial Secretary Communications and Works Ali Akbar Baloch said that quality and transparency should be the first priority for all ongoing development projects in the province.

He said that the Provincial Minister of Communications and Works, Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran has clear instructions that there should be no delay in the ongoing development projects in the province, all uplift projects should be completed on time.

The Secretary, Communications and Works while directing the speed of work on the development projects, said that the related projects should be completed soon so that the people of the province could benefit from the fruits of these projects and at the same time the process of development could be carried forward.

He said that effective measures should be taken for the improvement of infrastructure across the provinceHe said that the present government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was utilizing all resources for the growth of the province.

The Secretary said that for the improvement of infrastructure in the province, work was going on rapidly on advancement projects at the cost of billions of rupees, the completion of which would bring development and prosperity in the area.