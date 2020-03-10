Effective surveillance system before dengue season urged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Citizens on Tuesday urged to prepare an effective and extensive surveillance system prior to dengue season to avoid reporting of cases in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to them, the quarters concerned should focus on improving the disease surveillance system before start of high-risk season in order to effectively deal with the expected dengue situation in twin cities.

They said that there was no mechanism in place to avoid from the situation as nothing was done practically in past tenures to make any plan for complete elimination of dengue virus from the country.

They said that now there was a need to have research based preventive measures and community involvement to create awareness in the society besides availability of facilities for dengue patients.

They also asked the administrations of public sector Federal capital's hospitals to ensure implementing health protocols by its doctors, nurses and para medical staff for management and treatment of dengue patients before start of disease season.

When contacted an official from the Ministry of National Health Services said that the ministry is already working on a plan to have effective surveillance system to control dengue in federal capital.

He added keeping in view the last season dengue situation, the ministry will consider all aspects from precaution to treatment besides training of medical staff and effective fumigation.