UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Effective Surveillance System Before Dengue Season Urged

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Effective surveillance system before dengue season urged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Citizens on Tuesday urged to prepare an effective and extensive surveillance system prior to dengue season to avoid reporting of cases in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to them, the quarters concerned should focus on improving the disease surveillance system before start of high-risk season in order to effectively deal with the expected dengue situation in twin cities.

They said that there was no mechanism in place to avoid from the situation as nothing was done practically in past tenures to make any plan for complete elimination of dengue virus from the country.

They said that now there was a need to have research based preventive measures and community involvement to create awareness in the society besides availability of facilities for dengue patients.

They also asked the administrations of public sector Federal capital's hospitals to ensure implementing health protocols by its doctors, nurses and para medical staff for management and treatment of dengue patients before start of disease season.

When contacted an official from the Ministry of National Health Services said that the ministry is already working on a plan to have effective surveillance system to control dengue in federal capital.

He added keeping in view the last season dengue situation, the ministry will consider all aspects from precaution to treatment besides training of medical staff and effective fumigation.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

AED1.8 trillion of fund transfers between UAE bank ..

1 hour ago

Sindh Public Service Commission announces result o ..

14 minutes ago

US Appeals Court Upholds Order to Hand Mueller Rep ..

14 minutes ago

US F-22s Intercept 2 Russian Tu-142 Reconnaissance ..

14 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Sweden Reach ..

14 minutes ago

UAE stocks rebound, gaining AED31.8 bn

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.