UrduPoint.com

Effective Tracking Of Cyclone Biparjoy Continues With All Safety Measures In Place: Sherry Informs NA

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Effective tracking of Cyclone Biparjoy continues with all safety measures in place: Sherry informs NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Sherry Rehman on Wednesday informed the National Assembly the government was ensuring effective monitoring of the tropical cyclone Biparjoy, moving with full intensity and likely to hit the coastline of Pakistan and India on Thursday.

"All tracking institutions of Pakistan including PMD and Suparco are working round the clock with international satellites, especially of Bangkok, as it is inching towards Pakistan and India's coastline with intensity. Tomorrow it is expected if it remains as per the expected trajectory, which stood correct so far," she said while briefing the House about the cyclone's movement and the precautionary measures taken by the government.

She said it could affect the coastal areas of Karachi with landfalls and gusty winds, and going away from Balochistan its' intense hit' was expected at the KT Bundar Khaas. "Currently it is moving at the speed of around 140-50 kilometer per hour. Its center has much speed and density." The minister said the Sindh government had timely issued the advisory well before the time, following which voluntary and mandatory areas were being evacuated as per safety measures, which had almost been completed.

"Now it's (cyclone) all focus is in Sindh, however, parts of Balochistan will also be affected but with gusty winds and rains. There will be its brunt in Badin, Thattha, Sajawal and Malir areas of Sindh.

Sherry Rehman said the Sindh government has so far set up around 75 relief camps and evacuated more than 62,000 people at safer places where clean drinking water, food and medical facilities were being ensured.

The minister urged the people of expected areas where the cyclone was likely to hit to cooperate with the civil administration and follow the directive of 'mandatory evacuation.' She said all necessary arrangements were being made to keep the losses at the lowest level, besides ensuring supply of all essential commodities including electricity, gas and petroleum products intact.

She asked the residents to remove solar panels as per safety measures and move to safer places voluntarily, adding the Sindh government had removed the billboards from the places fearing to bear the brunt of the cyclone.

The minister advised the public not to panic but take precautionary measures and cooperate with the departments working for their well being.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India National Assembly Balochistan Electricity Water Sherry Rehman Bangkok Badin Malir Gas All From Government Rains Satellites

Recent Stories

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship2023 kicks off Friday

1 hour ago
 Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims t ..

Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims to smooth experience at DXB

1 hour ago
 Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme N ..

Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme Narzo 50 Now Available for PKR ..

1 hour ago
 Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

2 hours ago
 PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan ..

PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan from today

3 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.