Effective tracking of Cyclone Biparjoy continues with all safety measures in place: Sherry informs NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Sherry Rehman on Wednesday informed the National Assembly the government was ensuring effective monitoring of the tropical cyclone Biparjoy, moving with full intensity and likely to hit the coastline of Pakistan and India on Thursday.

"All tracking institutions of Pakistan including PMD and Suparco are working round the clock with international satellites, especially of Bangkok, as it is inching towards Pakistan and India's coastline with intensity. Tomorrow it is expected if it remains as per the expected trajectory, which stood correct so far," she said while briefing the House about the cyclone's movement and the precautionary measures taken by the government.

She said it could affect the coastal areas of Karachi with landfalls and gusty winds, and going away from Balochistan its' intense hit' was expected at the KT Bundar Khaas. "Currently it is moving at the speed of around 140-50 kilometer per hour. Its center has much speed and density." The minister said the Sindh government had timely issued the advisory well before the time, following which voluntary and mandatory areas were being evacuated as per safety measures, which had almost been completed.

"Now it's (cyclone) all focus is in Sindh, however, parts of Balochistan will also be affected but with gusty winds and rains. There will be its brunt in Badin, Thattha, Sajawal and Malir areas of Sindh.

Sherry Rehman said the Sindh government has so far set up around 75 relief camps and evacuated more than 62,000 people at safer places where clean drinking water, food and medical facilities were being ensured.

The minister urged the people of expected areas where the cyclone was likely to hit to cooperate with the civil administration and follow the directive of 'mandatory evacuation.' She said all necessary arrangements were being made to keep the losses at the lowest level, besides ensuring supply of all essential commodities including electricity, gas and petroleum products intact.

She asked the residents to remove solar panels as per safety measures and move to safer places voluntarily, adding the Sindh government had removed the billboards from the places fearing to bear the brunt of the cyclone.

The minister advised the public not to panic but take precautionary measures and cooperate with the departments working for their well being.