Effective Traffic Management System

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 09:20 PM

Effective traffic management system

A delegation of Motor Auto parts Association Sukkur led by Muhammad Naeem Called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur at DC office here Tuesday

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :A delegation of Motor Auto parts Association Sukkur led by Muhammad Naeem Called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur at DC office here Tuesday.

The delegation discussed various matters of mutual interest and apprised the DC Raheem Bux Maitlo about the problems arising due to traffic jams, encroachment and illegal road cuts.

They said that due to violation of traffic rules not only commuters were suffering but the economic activities in the city were hampered.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the delegation for redressal of traffic problems and said that the authorities concerned would be asked to evolve an effective traffic management system and they would be made bound for strict implementation of traffic laws.

