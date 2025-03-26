Open Menu

Effective Use Of Digital Resources Crucial For Enhanced Efficiency: IG Rizvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 08:39 PM

Effective use of digital resources crucial for enhanced efficiency: IG Rizvi

Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Rizvi chaired a key meeting at the National Police Foundation on Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of utilizing modern technology to enhance efficiency and performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Rizvi chaired a key meeting at the National Police Foundation on Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of utilizing modern technology to enhance efficiency and performance.

An official told APP that the meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Safe City Dr Muhammad Iqbal and officials from Safe City Islamabad's IT team.

During the meeting, IGP Rizvi reviewed the progress of IT-related initiatives within the Islamabad Police and directed the IT team to further improve their performance.

He assigned key tasks aimed at strengthening digital operations.

IG Rizvi stressed that modern technological advancements should be effectively utilized to enhance both individual and organizational efficiency.

"IT plays a crucial role in present and future policing operations, and acquiring professional expertise in this field is essential for its optimal use," he added.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

UAE Health Council discusses strategic health proj ..

UAE Health Council discusses strategic health projects to strengthen UAE's globa ..

11 minutes ago
 HESCO CEO announces initiatives for improved power ..

HESCO CEO announces initiatives for improved power supply, Including Nooriabad I ..

2 minutes ago
 Meeting directs departments to vacate properties o ..

Meeting directs departments to vacate properties of archives directorate

2 minutes ago
 02 killed in Karachi road mishap

02 killed in Karachi road mishap

4 minutes ago
 Life term awarded in murder case

Life term awarded in murder case

4 minutes ago
 PDWP approves 4 development schemes worth Rs. 5bln

PDWP approves 4 development schemes worth Rs. 5bln

4 minutes ago
Crackdown on price gougers, Assistant Commissioner ..

Crackdown on price gougers, Assistant Commissioners take action in Lalian and Bh ..

4 minutes ago
 Negotiations only possible with those who respect ..

Negotiations only possible with those who respect constitution, law of state: Ab ..

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner ensure best arrangements for Derajat ..

Commissioner ensure best arrangements for Derajat 2025 festival

14 minutes ago
 Over 7,000 motorists fined for traffic violations: ..

Over 7,000 motorists fined for traffic violations: ITP

14 minutes ago
 Migrant deaths in Asia hit record high in 2024: UN

Migrant deaths in Asia hit record high in 2024: UN

14 minutes ago
 Woman killed in Larkana road accident

Woman killed in Larkana road accident

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan