Effective use of digital resources crucial for enhanced efficiency: IG Rizvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Rizvi chaired a key meeting at the National Police Foundation on Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of utilizing modern technology to enhance efficiency and performance.

An official told APP that the meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Safe City Dr Muhammad Iqbal and officials from Safe City Islamabad's IT team.

During the meeting, IGP Rizvi reviewed the progress of IT-related initiatives within the Islamabad Police and directed the IT team to further improve their performance.

He assigned key tasks aimed at strengthening digital operations.

IG Rizvi stressed that modern technological advancements should be effectively utilized to enhance both individual and organizational efficiency.

"IT plays a crucial role in present and future policing operations, and acquiring professional expertise in this field is essential for its optimal use," he added.

