Effective voicing at international forums against Indian oppression stressed

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Mere solidarity is not enough—strategic action is the need of the hour. This was the resounding message from speakers at a seminar titled “Kashmir’s Freedom: Our Role and Commitment”, organized by the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, addressing the gathering, emphasized the urgency of reassessing Kashmir policies, urging Pakistan and AJK to counter India’s aggression more effectively on global platforms.

He warned against India’s systematic demographic engineering in Kashmir, comparing it to the Israeli model of settler colonialism, and called for decisive steps to reinvigorate the freedom movement.

Highlighting UAJK’s commitment to the cause, he revealed that the university recently hosted a high-level meeting with vice-chancellors of all state universities, chaired by Higher education Commission Chairman Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed. It was decided that Kashmir Resource Centers would be established in all public-sector universities, with UAJK leading the initiative.

Renowned scholar, journalist, and analyst Syed Arif Bahar delivered a thought-provoking address, providing a historical overview of Kashmir Solidarity Day and urging a break from the intellectual stagnation surrounding the Kashmir discourse. He commended UAJK’s efforts in fostering dialogue, conferences, and academic engagements, stressing that such platforms are vital for shaping narratives and keeping the Kashmir issue alive.

Tracing the origins of the resistance movement, he noted that it was born out of an assault on Kashmiri dignity and has since evolved into a formidable struggle that India, despite decades of military, political, and diplomatic manoeuvres, has failed to suppress.

Syed Arif Bahar further pointed out that the post-9/11 geopolitical shift allowed India to falsely equate Kashmir’s freedom movement with terrorism, distorting global perceptions through a calculated narrative war.

He also criticized the muted response from Pakistan and Azad Kashmir following India’s revocation of Occupied Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019, stating that it deeply disheartened Kashmiris.

He urged Pakistani leadership to regain the trust of the Kashmiri people through proactive diplomatic and political engagement.

Dr Nazakat Hussain from the Institute of Kashmir Studies reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering diplomatic, political, and moral support for Kashmiris, while Dr Shabnam Gul called for a more aggressive global media strategy to expose Indian propaganda and amplify the voices of the oppressed.

In a powerful display of unity, UAJK’s management, faculty, and staff formed a human chain at Chella Campus, standing shoulder to shoulder in a symbolic act of resistance against tyranny. Led by Vice-Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, the event was joined by Registrar Meritorious Prof. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, deans, heads of departments, administrative officers, and staff, all reaffirming that Kashmir is not merely a territorial dispute but a humanitarian crisis demanding global attention and justice.

Further reinforcing their commitment, a grand solidarity rally, led by the Vice-Chancellor, marched from the Admin Block at Chella Campus to the Education Hall, echoing powerful slogans in support of Kashmir’s right to self-determination.

The event also featured patriotic performances by students and the screening of the documentary Aatish-e-Chinar. Additional Registrar Sardar Zafar Iqbal skillfully moderated the seminar, ensuring an engaging and thought-provoking discussion. The gathering concluded with a unified call for intellectual rigour, strategic diplomacy, and unwavering commitment to justice in the pursuit of Kashmir’s freedom.