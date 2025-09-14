Open Menu

Effective Watershed Management Vital To Curb Flood Risks: PFC CEO

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Effective watershed management vital to curb flood risks: PFC CEO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that effective watershed management can play a pivotal role in regulating water flows, preventing erosion, enriching soils, and reducing flood risks.

He emphasized the need for planting indigenous species and bamboo along rivers and tributaries to withstand flood pressure and restore ecological balance.

Speaking at a seminar on “Flood Management” here on Sunday, he said the Indus basin, Pakistan’s largest watershed system, originates in the Himalayas and stretches over 1,700 kilometres through Punjab and Sindh before draining into the Arabian Sea. With an annual runoff of 154 million acre-feet, the Indus system is not only the backbone of Pakistan’s biodiversity and agriculture but also a vital energy source for the country.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq pointed out that kacha lands, officially designated as high flood-prone areas, are often misused for farming or occupied by homeless groups and outlaws.

He added that illegal construction of housing colonies inside riverbeds, including along the Ravi, has further aggravated flood risks. “Whosoever violates the law of the land must be held accountable to prevent colossal future losses,” he stressed.

Highlighting Pakistan’s reliance on agriculture, which supports nearly 70 percent of its population, he said water storage and flood protection must be built on long-term strategies. These include relocating populations from permanently flood-prone zones to safer areas, installing nets in cloudburst-prone mountain districts to reduce debris flows, constructing small and check dams at feasible sites, clearing waterways of flood debris and sand deposits.

He lamented that despite decades of recurring floods, watershed management has remained a neglected area of investment. “Now is the time to integrate watershed planning into national priorities, and international climate financing can support these vital efforts,” he concluded.

Recent Stories

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro ..

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa

2 minutes ago
 Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies ..

Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

32 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation launches develo ..

International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..

1 hour ago
 Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million ..

Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025

1 hour ago
 'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for ..

'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..

1 hour ago
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide ..

Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..

4 hours ago
 Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan ..

Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula

5 hours ago
 4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

5 hours ago
 MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

5 hours ago
 Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case ..

Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan