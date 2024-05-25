Open Menu

Efferts Afoot To Revive Past Glory Of Entertainment Industry Of Pakistan: Tarar

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Efferts afoot to revive past glory of entertainment industry of Pakistan: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said that Pakistan had a great legacy in the entertainment industry and efforts were being made to revive that legacy.

"We in Pakistan used to take great pride in the dramas that we used to produce which were watched the world over. We used to take great pride in the songs and films we used to produce and they were also very famous the world over," he said while addressing the screening ceremony of "Kazakh Khanate: GoldenThrone " drama series here.

"Pakistan had a great legacy that I had inherited as minister for information and culture and this legacy had a great historical value", he maintained.

"I believe that my mission as minister would be to revive the legacy that we once had and promote cooperation between the two countries", he added.

Attaullah Tarar said that Pakistan and Kazakhstan enjoyed a lot of commonalities and they had deep-rooted linkages not only in culture but also in history. He said that historic relations and culture, common history and heritage brought the two nations closer.

The minister opined that there were a lot of common terminologies in the national languages of both countries which also brought them closer. He said as minister for information and culture, it was his responsibility to promote not only entertainment but also promote deep-rooted strategic ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

"Our deputy prime minister was in Astana just a few days back and had a significant dialogue with Kazakhstan foreign minister and dignitaries there", he remarked.

Tarar said since he had assumed office as minister for information and culture, he had taken steps to promote the screening of films and the next target was the production of films. He said he would like to encourage the private sector to come forward in the film production field.

The minister said he had read the brief about "The Kazakh Khanate: The Golden Throne" which he opined would be very popular in Pakistan if it was aired by Pakistan Television in Urdu, through some agreement. It will not only be popular but also help in bringing the people of Pakistan and Kazakhstan together and to understand each other's cultures and diversity on better terms, he added.

He assured the Kazakhstan ambassador that as minister for information and culture, he would take every step to promote cultural relations between the two countries and he would want to air this series on the ptv. The minister said Pakistan and Kazakhstan had memorandums of understanding (MoUs) regarding cooperation in media and he would like to see this cooperation going forward and more exchanges taking place between the two countries in the fields of media, culture and film production.

He said that steps were taken to produce a Pakistani series of Netflix which was currently being filmed in Italy. Moreover, a Hollywood film company was making an urdu version of Jane Austin's popular novel Pride and Prejudice which will highlight women's empowerment in Pakistan.

Besides the ventures already embarked upon, he said he would like to take this venture forward and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting would provide all possible assistance for this purpose.

He said that this series tells the story of how the Kazakh state was established over the years and if it could be shown in Pakistan, people of Pakistan would be deeply interested in it. He expressed his gratitude to the Kazakhstan ambassador for providing him the opportunity to watch the screening of the series.

He hoped that Pakistan and Kazakhstan would move forward as partners and brothers and promote joint culture, history and entertainment for the people and betterment of both countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Film And Movies Company Astana Austin Italy Kazakhstan Women Gold Media All Agreement Industry Netflix PTV

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

2 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

3 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

3 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

6 hours ago
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF tal ..

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..

15 hours ago
 IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing person ..

IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases

15 hours ago
 Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab S ..

Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary

15 hours ago
 PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

15 hours ago
 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Champions ..

1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30

16 hours ago
 'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan