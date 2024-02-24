Efficient Hospital Management Stressed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Principal of the Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Amir ud Din Medical College, Professor Dr Al-Fareed Zafar, underscored the significance of fostering a pleasant environment, teamwork, and coordination for running hospital systems effectively.
He expressed these views while addressing a farewell ceremony organized by the Punjab Paramedical Staff Association at Lahore General Hospital/PINS here on Saturday.
He highlighted the essential role of administrative doctors, medical workers, and administrative staff in upholding professional dedication to meet medical standards. He urged hospital welfare associations to actively engage in serving patients and enhancing hospital operations, stating that such endeavors are invaluable and akin to acts of worship. Additionally, Professor Zafar extended his best wishes to the retiring employees, affirming their continued importance within the hospital family.
Other speakers at the ceremony, including ED PINS Professor Asif Bashir and President of the Young Doctors Association Dr. Haseeb Thind, commended the Paramedical Staff Association for honoring retired employees and emphasized the crucial role of paramedical staff in patient care. Provincial President of the Association, Rana Pervaiz, reiterated the commitment of paramedical staff to serving humanity alongside doctors and pledged to maintain the tradition of recognition for retiring employees. The ceremony, attended by leaders and officials from various medical institutions, celebrated the dedication and contributions of retiring staff members while emphasizing the collective responsibility in delivering quality healthcare services.
