UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efficient Local Bodies System Govt's Top Priority: Aleem Khan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 08:25 PM

Efficient local bodies system govt's top priority: Aleem Khan

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday said that induction of an efficient and best Local Government System in the largest province of the country was a top priority of the present government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday said that induction of an efficient and best Local Government System in the largest province of the country was a top priority of the present government.

He was presiding over a meeting here, to consider various aspects of the Punjab Local Government Act 2019. In this meeting Punjab Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat and Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Sibtain Khan, Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din, Mian Khalid Mahmood and Chaudhry Akhlaq Hussain were present while senior officers also participated in this meeting in which various proposals regarding the New Local Government system in Punjab were discussed in detail.

The Senior Minister added that in the new system Village and Neighborhood Councils along with Municipal Corporations and the Metropolitan Institutions would be formed while direct elections would be carried out at all "tiers".

Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan intended to establish a strong and meaningful local bodies system in Punjab and steps would be ensured as per his directions. He added that in the new system of local bodies overlapping in different sectors would be reviewed while clear division of power would be ensured.

He said that important decisions would be taken for the formation of new local bodies keeping in view the past experiences and discussions would be held with all stakeholders in this regard.

The Minister further said that the model of developed countries would also be put forward and the formation of local bodies in different cities of the province would be made keeping in view the population there.

Abdul Aleem Khan said it was a priority to make the local bodies of the province as empowered and efficient as possible so the problems of the people could be solved immediately and at local level.

In the meeting, the Provincial Ministers also presented various proposals regarding Punjab Local Government Act 2019 while the Local Bodies Department apprised of the progress made so far in this regard.

It is mentionable that this high-powered committee was constituted by the Chief Minister Punjab on Local Government Reforms which is led by Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan. This meeting was held to purpose suggestions regarding the New Local Government System to be introduced in Punjab Province.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Law Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Progress 2019 All Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Drugs seized from southern districts of KP

4 minutes ago

DC, MPA Faisal Amin review arrangements for Dera f ..

4 minutes ago

EU stocks up on jabs as S.Africa, Japan kick off v ..

4 minutes ago

Three tuck shops sealed, six arrested on M-1 due t ..

8 minutes ago

Govt providing all facilities to promote sports in ..

8 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case ag ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.