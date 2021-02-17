Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday said that induction of an efficient and best Local Government System in the largest province of the country was a top priority of the present government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday said that induction of an efficient and best Local Government System in the largest province of the country was a top priority of the present government.

He was presiding over a meeting here, to consider various aspects of the Punjab Local Government Act 2019. In this meeting Punjab Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat and Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Sibtain Khan, Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din, Mian Khalid Mahmood and Chaudhry Akhlaq Hussain were present while senior officers also participated in this meeting in which various proposals regarding the New Local Government system in Punjab were discussed in detail.

The Senior Minister added that in the new system Village and Neighborhood Councils along with Municipal Corporations and the Metropolitan Institutions would be formed while direct elections would be carried out at all "tiers".

Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan intended to establish a strong and meaningful local bodies system in Punjab and steps would be ensured as per his directions. He added that in the new system of local bodies overlapping in different sectors would be reviewed while clear division of power would be ensured.

He said that important decisions would be taken for the formation of new local bodies keeping in view the past experiences and discussions would be held with all stakeholders in this regard.

The Minister further said that the model of developed countries would also be put forward and the formation of local bodies in different cities of the province would be made keeping in view the population there.

Abdul Aleem Khan said it was a priority to make the local bodies of the province as empowered and efficient as possible so the problems of the people could be solved immediately and at local level.

In the meeting, the Provincial Ministers also presented various proposals regarding Punjab Local Government Act 2019 while the Local Bodies Department apprised of the progress made so far in this regard.

It is mentionable that this high-powered committee was constituted by the Chief Minister Punjab on Local Government Reforms which is led by Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan. This meeting was held to purpose suggestions regarding the New Local Government System to be introduced in Punjab Province.