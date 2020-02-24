Efficient preparedness sought to face any tsunami threat

Tsunami, a real threat for the ports and coastal settlements in the country demand urgency for an efficient preparedness level, said the speakers of an event here Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Tsunami, a real threat for the ports and coastal settlements in the country demand urgency for an efficient preparedness level, said the speakers of an event here Monday.

Addressing the launching ceremony of "Strengthening Tsunami and Earthquake Preparedness in the Coastal Areas of Pakistan project," experts emphasized that coastal areas along the Makran Subduction Zone are tsunami prone.

In accordance to the fact that countries lying along the North West Indian Ocean face the threat of tsunamis from the Makran Subduction Zone," elaborated the Director General of Pakistan Meteorological Department, Mohammad Riaz.

Reiterating that technological development has enhanced capacities to brave challenges thrown by nature, the PMD chief said Pakistan too was fast on its way being well equipped in terms of timely warnings.

"We do have an Early Warning System at the central level, however, there is dire need for proper realization of the threat which if (God Forbid) ever occurs may leave us with little time," he said urging concerted efforts to raise adequate awareness among the concerned communities.

M Riaz also reminded of the tsunami that hit the local coast in 1945 and which despite being quite huge did not cause much devastation as the coastal areas then were thinly inhabited.

Expressing his gratitude to the Government of Japan for its support to the country also appreciated UNESCO and UNDP for their support in terms of capacity building of the professionals associated with the concerned departments.

This was said to be besides the fact that UNDP was committed to strengthening effective early warning systems in Sindh and Balochistan.

"It is all the more heartening that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being formulated and all relevant stakeholders are being taken on board," he said.

The event also marked the opening session of International Workshop on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Tsunami Early Warning, organized jointly by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO (UNESCO IOC) and the UNDP Tsunami and Earthquake Preparedness project, in collaboration with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Ardito M Kodijat, Head of the UNESCO IOC Indian Ocean Tsunami Information Centre (IOTIC), said that the countries bordering the Indian Ocean we much safer than they were in 2004.

The objective of the UNESCAP project implemented by UNESCO IOC in the region is to have better understanding of the Makran Subduction Zone and to enhance tsunami preparedness in the region to be able to respond to a tsunami threat, by streamlining the national SOPs and early warning chains to a tsunami hazard.

Adding to that, he also stressed that there was a need to focus on community readiness.

UNESCO IOC is currently piloting the UNESCOIOC Tsunami Ready Programme that can give recognition to communities having readiness based on the 12 indicators of tsunami ready.

The Intergovernmental Coordination Group for Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System will hold the Indian Ocean Wave Exercise 2020 (IOWave20) in October, said Kodijat adding that this would be a good opportunity for the community to participate in this International Tsunami Wave drills.

Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, Vice Chancellor, NED University of Engineering and Technology highlighted importance of developing standardized and coordinated tsunami hazard and risk assessments for all coastal regions of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

Muhammad Usman Manzoor, Program Officer, ECCU on behalf of UNDP Pakistan said the overall objective of the project was to provide policy and operational support, at both the national and sub national levels, through evidence based research and analysis.

It also aims at enhancing the resilience of coastal communities to coastal hazards in Sindh and Balochistan and expand their livelihood opportunities, he said.

It will especially be focused on some of the most vulnerable coastal communities of Karachi West, Malir and Gwadar district.

The project was being implemented with the coordination and technical support of National Disaster Management Program (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Program of Sindh and Balochistan, through Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), NED University of Engineering and Technology and Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

As for the five-day workshop, the organizers said participants comprising national and international tsunami and earthquake hazard experts and risk reduction practitioners will discuss challenges and fill gaps in the existing early warning SOPs.

The experts were further said to share findings from their respective countries and fields of work and engage in collaborative exercises on tsunami early warning procedures and related issues.

Highlighting the relevance of the project itself as well as the workshop, it was mentioned that country's 1,150 kilometers of coastline, more than 600 km lies within Balochistan, is registered to witness massive population growth and infrastructure development.

Under envisaged project national, provincial and district governments would be actively engaged for promoting policy and legal instruments and instilling tsunami risk preparedness through enhancing institutional capacity of concerned authoritiesand departments through training and research.