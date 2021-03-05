UrduPoint.com
Efficient Services To People Must Be On Priority Of Police

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Efficient services to people must be on priority of Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Friday said that police officials should ensure best possible services to people and adopt policy of merit for justice to people.

He stated this while pinning the badges to the newly promoted officer AIG/Kamran Adil which was attended among others by DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, AIG (Operations) Usman Tipu and other senior police officials.

IGP said that responsibilities of promoted officer have increased and he would have to work with more dedication to accomplish his task.

He hoped for his better output in future and urged him to work hard for protection to the lives and property of citizens.

He said that supervisory officers perform the role of team leader and utmost effort should be made to resolve the issues of subordinates as well as public.

IGP directed all officials to use all available resources to curb crime from the city.

The promoted officer AIG Kamran Adil thanked IGP and said that he would made his all efforts to accomplish responsibilities in an efficient manner.

Public service and community policing would be on his top priority, he added.

