UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efficient, Smooth Logistics Enhance Operational Readiness, Response Capacity Against Enemy: COAS

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 10:21 PM

Efficient, smooth logistics enhance operational readiness, response capacity against enemy: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited logistic installations of Lahore Corps

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited logistic installations of Lahore Corps.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS said efficient and smooth logistics would enhance the overall operational readiness and response capacity against adventurism by our enemy, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar quoted the COAS in a tweet.

Chief of Logistic Staff, Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Quartermaster General, Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi and Commander 4 Corps Lieutenant, General Majid Ehsan were also present on the occasion, he said.

Related Topics

Lahore Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Recent Stories

MoCD to hold panel discussions on social work futu ..

25 minutes ago

Biden elected US president: networks

2 minutes ago

Exporters assured of speedy processing of refunds ..

2 minutes ago

Biden wins White House, ending Trump presidency

2 minutes ago

Motorcycling: European MotoGP qualifying times

4 minutes ago

Football: German Bundesliga results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.