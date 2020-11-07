Efficient, smooth logistics enhance operational readiness, response capacity against enemy: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited logistic installations of Lahore Corps

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited logistic installations of Lahore Corps.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS said efficient and smooth logistics would enhance the overall operational readiness and response capacity against adventurism by our enemy, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar quoted the COAS in a tweet.

Chief of Logistic Staff, Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Quartermaster General, Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi and Commander 4 Corps Lieutenant, General Majid Ehsan were also present on the occasion, he said.