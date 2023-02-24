Efficient use of modern technology for information dissemination stressed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary Information Department Sindh, Naeem Memon, on Friday, stressed on efficient use of modern technology for dissemination of information pertaining to departments and projects of government.

The secretary presiding over a meeting with senior officers after assuming charge, said that timely delivery of information would help highlighting performance of various government departments as well as projects of public importance through media in an effective manner.

He urged on close coordination with newspapers, tv channels and other relevant media organisations and said that he would pay visits to press clubs and offices of print and electronic media outlets to further strengthen relationship between media and information department.

The secretary also instructed for ensuring release of rebuttals and clarifications about negative news related to any government department at the earliest and said that information department served as eyes and ears of the government so officers of the department should perform their duties diligently and actively.

Director Admin and Account Muhammad Yusuf Kaburu, Director Film Akhtar Ali Surhio, Director Legal Syed Muhammad Azeem Shah, Director Publications Mansoor Rajput, Director Press Aziz Hakro, Director Advertising Imtiaz Joyo, Director Mirpur Khas Hizbullah Memon, Director Electronic Media Muezuddin Pirzada, Director Reference and Research Riaz Memon, Director Social Media Faisal Farooqui and Director Press Information Hasan Asghar Naqvi briefed the meting on performance of their respective sections.