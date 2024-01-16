Efficient utilization of resources in health programmes urged

Federal Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Monday emphasized the need for an integrated approach to ensure the efficient utilization of resources in health programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Federal Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Monday emphasized the need for an integrated approach to ensure the efficient utilization of resources in health programmes.

Addressing the meeting at the common management unit for a coordinated approach for managing AIDS, TB and Malaria grants, he urged for the implementation of evidence-based interventions.

Shallwani affirmed the commitment of the government and its partners to the shared goal of creating healthier communities and preventing the spread of AIDS, TB, and Malaria.

He expressed optimism about the outcomes of the meeting, stating, "By working jointly and harnessing our collective strengths and with the wisdom of National Coordinator CMU, Dr Razia Fatima, we can make significant strides in combating AIDS, TB, and Malaria.

"

The meeting was held to ensure a concerted effort to address the pressing health challenges posed by AIDS, Tuberculosis (TB), and Malaria.

The meeting aimed to foster collaboration and devise a comprehensive strategy to effectively manage the grants allocated for combating these infectious diseases.

Dr Razia Fatima, National Coordinator Common Management Unit (CMU) gave a detailed presentation on the Global Fund Grant Cycle 7 for the implementation period 2024-2026 and the challenges and way forward.

This meeting marks a crucial step towards a more coordinated and effective response to these health challenges.

The Common Management Unit will continue to serve as a hub for ongoing collaboration, ensuring sustained efforts in the fight against these infectious diseases.