UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Effluent Treatment Plants Inaugurated At Two Industrial Units In Nooriabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:40 PM

Effluent treatment plants inaugurated at two industrial units in Nooriabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday visited Nooriabad Industrial Zone and inaugurated effluent treatment plants at two industrial units in Nooriabad.

Nooriabad, is an industrial town in Jamshoro District of Sindh, located 94 kilometres from Karachi. Nooriabad is the largest treatment plant in the industrial zone which will treat 1.5 million gallons of wastewater per day and make it usable, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Barrister Murtaza also planted a sapling in Nooriabad Chamber and addressing the industrialists at a function held at Nooriabad Chamber, said on the day when we all pledged to bring change, it could be made a reality.

"I pay tribute to the industrialists of Nooriabad who have installed effluent treatment plants in 90 per cent of their factories" he said.

Barrister Murtaza assured the industrialists of Nooriabad that they would be given legal rights to own their industrial huts.

He also assured to complete the wind power project and construction of Nooriabad road soon.

Barrister Murtaza and other guests were presented gifts of special shields, Ajrak and Sindhi Topi by Nooriabad Chamber.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Road Jamshoro Chamber Topi All From Million

Recent Stories

Bilawal discusses APC agenda with JUI-F Chief

2 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi becomes Lantern Award w ..

14 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler orders release of 45 prisoners ahea ..

15 minutes ago

PCB Greens v PCB Whites practice match ends in a d ..

20 minutes ago

SSSD’s mobile clinics carry 129 field trips to e ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan receives $505 from World Bank

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.