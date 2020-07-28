Effluent treatment plants inaugurated at two industrial units in Nooriabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday visited Nooriabad Industrial Zone and inaugurated effluent treatment plants at two industrial units in Nooriabad.

Nooriabad, is an industrial town in Jamshoro District of Sindh, located 94 kilometres from Karachi. Nooriabad is the largest treatment plant in the industrial zone which will treat 1.5 million gallons of wastewater per day and make it usable, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Barrister Murtaza also planted a sapling in Nooriabad Chamber and addressing the industrialists at a function held at Nooriabad Chamber, said on the day when we all pledged to bring change, it could be made a reality.

"I pay tribute to the industrialists of Nooriabad who have installed effluent treatment plants in 90 per cent of their factories" he said.

Barrister Murtaza assured the industrialists of Nooriabad that they would be given legal rights to own their industrial huts.

He also assured to complete the wind power project and construction of Nooriabad road soon.

Barrister Murtaza and other guests were presented gifts of special shields, Ajrak and Sindhi Topi by Nooriabad Chamber.