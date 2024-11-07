Open Menu

Effort Afoot For Development Of Agriculture Sector: DG Abdul Rauf Kakar

Published November 07, 2024

Director General Balochistan Agriculture Research Abdul Rauf Kakar on Thursday said that effort afoot for the development of agriculture sector to enhance the agro production and the revenue for the farmers of the province

Talking to APP, he said that agriculture is the backbone of the country's economy, development and prosperity, adding that the issues related to agriculture sector would be resolved on priority basis.

Abdul Rauf Kakar said that any kind of negligence and omission will not be tolerated to facilitate the farmers.

He said that the livelihood of most people in Balochistan is related to the agriculture sector, so that the development of agriculture is important and the officials of agriculture sector should perform their duties honestly and help the people related to the agriculture sector.

He urged the officers to play a positive role in providing technical skills to the farmers to boost the production of the province.

DG Research Abdul Rauf Kakar said that emphasized the officers and staff to always be ready to serve the farmers.

He said that the availability of chemical fertilizers in marketing will be ensured, he said that the agricultural information system will be strengthened to provide timely and effective information to the farmers.

Abdul Rauf Kakar said that comprehensive measures will be taken to resolve the problems of the employees of the directorate. The DG said that the development of the country is possible only with the development of agriculture.

He added that in order to increase the production of crops, modern technology would be introduced among the farmers so that by using this new technology they would prosper but also contribute to the development of the country.

