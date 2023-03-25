UrduPoint.com

Effort Afoot To Provide Facilities To People In Kohlu: DC Ijaz

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Effort afoot to provide facilities to people in Kohlu: DC Ijaz

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Ijaz Ahmed Jafar on Saturday said that the district administration was trying to provide all possible relief to the people in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Ijaz Ahmed Jafar on Saturday said that the district administration was trying to provide all possible relief to the people in the area.

He expressed these views while inspecting the provision of cheap flour at Kohlu Stadium where a 20 kg bag of flour was provided at the official rate of Rs 1550.

Assistant Commissioner Kohlu, Risaldar Major Tambo/Garsni, Food Department Officers and SHO were also present.

Police and Levies officials distributed the flour in a disciplined manner.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, the DC said that Chief Secretary Balochistan, Provincial Secretary Food Department and Commissioner Sibi Division have taken steps to solve this problem after which flour has reached the local markets as well.

He further said the cheap flour provided by the food department was being sold to the poor people at cheap prices so that the common and poor people could get relief.

He said efforts were being made to ensure that entitled people get their rights in a respectful and disciplined manner.

On the occasion, the people thanked Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Ijaz Ahmad Jafar and said that the government has taken measures for the provision of flour at official rates.

