Efforts accelerated against power pilferers: Fesco chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad on Wednesday said efforts had been accelerated to take strict action against power pilferers.

Chairing a meeting at the company's headquarters here, he said directives had also been issued to all circles of the company so that field staff could make proper arrangements for surprise checking in their respective sub-divisions.

The help of police would also be sought if needed; he said and directed the superintending engineers to install connections of net-metering after proper site visit.

He also directed the construction department to replace phase-II and distribution transformers where these were out of order so that load balancing could be ensured as early as possible.

General Manager (Operation) Muhammad Saleem, Chief Engineer (Operation) Ghulam Farooq,Chief Engineer Customers Services Rana Ayub, Director General (Admin) Athar Ayub Chaudhry,and others were also present.