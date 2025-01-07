Efforts Accelerated To Complete City Road Construction Process
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 02:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The district administration Tank has accelerated efforts to ensure timely completion of the ongoing work on the City Road.
According to the district administration, as part of efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner(AAC) Hassan Shah along with TMA staff, visited the City Road site and took stock of the ongoing construction process on the road.
During the visit, the AAC issued strict instructions to the TMA staff to promptly complete the clearing of the area to avoid any inconvenience to the residents.
He also emphasized removing obstacles in the road construction process, particularly completing the road leveling as soon as possible.
The AAC added that necessary measures would be taken to ensure the convenience for the citizens and to accelerate the road construction process.
APP/slm
