UrduPoint.com

Efforts Afoot For Availability Of Authentic Version Of Quran With Literal Translation: Abdul Shakoor

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Efforts afoot for availability of authentic version of Quran with literal translation: Abdul Shakoor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor said that the Ministry was making all out efforts to ensure the availability of authentic version of the Holy Quran with its literal translation at every nook and cranny of the country.

In an exclusive talk with APP here Sunday, he said the following version of the Holy Quran with translation subsequently be published after seeking the seal of approval of provincial Quran Boards.

The minister said that the standard version of the Holy Quran published by the Matbooa Anjuman Himayat islam and translated by Matbooa Elm Foundation had been notified at the federal capital level by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and Ministry of Federal education respectively.

He said that all the stakeholders concerned were requested to get the above notified prescriptions and make arrangements for their availability at tehsil, district and province level.

He said that Quran Compulsory Education Act 2017 was passed by the Parliament and it ensured compulsory teaching of the Holy Quran to the Muslim students in all the federal capital and public sector educational institutions controlled by the federal government.

On the recommendation of the Ittehad Tanzeemat Al-Madaris Pakistan (ITMP), the Ministry of Federal Education constituted a committee comprising representative from all sectors to reach a consensus on the translation of the Holy Qur'an with regard to its compulsory teaching in the schools, he added.

Mufti Shakoor said that after several meetings of the said committee, a unified translation of the Holy Quran was prepared and a letter with the signatures of all the committee members was also published by the ILM Foundation.

Later, the Secretary of the aforesaid committee was asked to get a soft copy of the Holy Quran from the ILM Foundation and forward it to the provincial Awkaf Department to take approval from their respective Quran Boards, he maintained.

He said that Islamabad administration was requested to ensure the availability of standard version of the Holy Quran at the suitable places.

He also expressed the hope that it would help remove the controversy of distorted translation of the Holy Quran which had caused furry amongst the Muslims across the country due to a particular segment of the society.

It should be noted that this authentic copy of the text of the Holy Quran was completed in 2016 and its agreed urdu translation was completed in 2020.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Parliament Anjuman Sunday 2017 2016 2020 Muslim Mufti All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah ..

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah Districts and Villages&#039; ..

2 hours ago
 New international accreditation for American Unive ..

New international accreditation for American University in the Emirates

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

3 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

4 hours ago
 National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth Inter ..

National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth International Rain Enhancement Foru ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.