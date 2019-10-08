UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Afoot For Disaster-resilient Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 01:05 PM

Efforts afoot for disaster-resilient Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the government would continue to take all possible measures for a 'disaster-resilient Pakistan' through effective prevention, mitigation and preparedness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the government would continue to take all possible measures for a 'disaster-resilient Pakistan' through effective prevention, mitigation and preparedness.

"Pakistan is also committed to fulfilling its responsibilities mandated under regional and global frameworks on Disaster Risk Reduction, as signatory," the prime minister said in his message in commemoration of the victims of October 8, 2005 earthquake.

"Today, on the commemoration of 14th year of the tragic earthquake of 2005, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of victims who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate earthquake," he said.

Imran Khan hoped that National Resilience Day - marked in remembrance of the 2005's quake victims - would encourage the people of Pakistan to not only enhance their knowledge about disaster risk management, but also spread the message of preparedness, safety and self-reliance.

"While that major earthquake incident left unforgettable memories of devastation, pain and sorrow, however, Pakistani nation also rose to the challenges and exhibited exemplary spirit of sacrifices, philanthropy, mutual help and resilience," he said.

He recalled that the system existing at that time to manage such a disaster was not at all capable of handling the situation and expressed satisfaction on putting in place a comprehensive and efficient National Disaster Management System through an Act of Parliament.

He said the government was committed to further reform and strengthen the system.

The prime minister also paid homage to the victims of recent earthquake of Mirpur, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and expressed resolve to provide all possible support to the people in affected areas till their complete rehabilitation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Earthquake Prime Minister Parliament Jammu Mirpur October All Government

Recent Stories

PML-N MNAs, MPAs asked to bring people to Azadi ma ..

11 minutes ago

HEC awards over 200,000 local/foreign scholarships ..

6 seconds ago

Air Traffic Between Russia, Georgia May Be Restore ..

8 seconds ago

Gallery 6 announces result of first round of Arjum ..

9 seconds ago

Clashes at protests in Ecuador over fuel price hik ..

11 seconds ago

FPCCI welcomes NAB Chairman announcement for non i ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.