Efforts afoot for early recovery of missing persons, says Advisor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister's Advisor for Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Ziaullah Lango on Wednesday said that the government was assisting the families of missing persons and utilizing all available resources for their early recovery.

However, he clarified that one must realize the difference between missing persons and anti-peace elements.

Addressing a news conference, in the context of missing persons, Lango deplored that the loss of human lives were taken for political gains. "The abduction of army officer and his cousin in front of his family is against the Baloch and Pashtun norms and tradition." Paying homage to the late Colonel, he said that brave forces of Pakistan rendered matchless sacrifices for protecting the lives of citizens and restoring peace in the region.

"Day is not far when the anti-peace elements will be taken to task and Balochsitan will be a cradle of peace," he maintained.

CM Advisor on Home and Tribal Affairs noted that following the Ziarat incident, combing operation was launched wherein 9 members of banned outfit were killed.

"We are in contact with the Taliban-led Afghan government to end terrorism in the province", he said.

Stressing the need for collective efforts to maintain peace and curb terrorism from Balochsitan, the CM advisor urged all segments of society to play their part in this connection.

"We are committed to maintain peace and take the anti-peace elements to task," he said, reiterating government's resolve.