Efforts afoot for early rehabilitation of flood victims: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that they are working on the early rehabilitation of the flood victims and will not sit idle until their complete rehabilitation.

"We are with our suffering brothers and sisters in this hour of difficulty. The funds generate from the fund raising event held at Burns Garden will help the affected people especially the artists hit hard by the flood," the Administrator said said this on the occasion of a visit to a fund raising event organized by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation at the historic Burns Garde here.

Deputy Commissioner District South Saeed Laghari, Saif Samijo of Lahoti, Sana Khawaja and a large number of citizens were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that an excellent function has been organized in Burns Garden in which a large number of people have participated.

He said that the Sindh government will not leave the affected artists alone in the hour of difficulty.

The Administrator said that the amount generated from the concert and Qawwali Night will be spent for rehabilitation of artists affected by the flood.

He said that living nations always face difficult situations with perseverance and share each other's sufferings through mutual aid.

"We also have to play our part in this difficult time," he added.

He said that all concerned institutions and people are working hard to help the flood victims, adding that hopefully we will be able to recover the victims soon.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that such events are organized with good intentions and passion and the participants are commendable.

The Administrator Karachi also met the flood victims from Jamshoro district in Burns Garden and assured them of all possible cooperation from the Sindh government.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with his family also visited the stalls in Burns Garden and bought items.

On this occasion, the flood victims expressed their gratitude for the ongoing assistance provided by the Sindh government.