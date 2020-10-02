UrduPoint.com
Efforts Afoot For Ensuring Job Quota For Islamabad Domicile Holder: Ali Nawaz

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:20 PM

Efforts afoot for ensuring job quota for Islamabad domicile holder: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Friday said Federal government has expedited efforts for the allocation of a separate quota in jobs in the federal government service for those holding a domicile from Islamabad.

The issues being faced by the residents of Islamabad is amongst top priorities of the government, he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Faisal Avenue underpass here.

He expressed confidence that the federal capital would become more clean and green in the coming days as electibles from Islamabad has started fulfilling their promises in just two years of the PTI government.

Reforms were being brought in the education and health sector of Islamabad to provide maximum facilitation to the public.

The representatives of previous regimes from islamabad only enjoyed power but no one gave attention to the city, as a result, the most beautiful capital in the world, became a hub of problems, Ali Nawaz said.

Critieizing on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, he said nation has recognized the corrupt people and they would not left spare handed and will have to return the public looted money.

With opening of the underpass, he said Islamabad Express way / Faisal Avenue will be signal free from Koral Chowk up to Margalla Road which will facilitate thousands of commuters on daily basis.

In addition to ease traffic flow on Faisal Avenue it will also provide swift access to both sectors G-7 and G-8 and other adjoining sectors on eastern and western side of the Faisal Avenue, he added.

Though the project of construction of underpass was envisaged in 2014 to maintain traffic flow on the Avenue, however, remained neglected for years.

Realizing the importance of project particularly to address traffic issues in the city, the apex agency revitalized the project and after removing all impediments started construction work on the underpass at end of last year. In line with the directions of Ali Nawaz Awan, Chairman CDA, the Authority put earnest efforts for completion of the construction of G-7/G-8 underpass at earliest. Technology based real time monitoring mechanism was also established by CDA to ensure speedy completion of construction work.

