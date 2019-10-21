The provincial election commissioner Pir Maqbool Ahmed said Monday that the election commission was taking solid measures for ensuring participation of maximum people, particularly women in the election process

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The provincial election commissioner Pir Maqbool Ahmed said Monday that the election commission was taking solid measures for ensuring participation of maximum people, particularly women in the election process.

He said was speaking at a function held under auspices of the Gender Affairs section to create awareness about voter registration in the community.

The provincial election commissioner said that participation of students in awareness raising event was a good omen and that every individual should play his role to educate others about the importance of vote.

He said the use of vote could strengthen the democratic process in Pakistan and protect the rights of citizens, adding that election commission was looking forward to participation of all segments of the society including womenfolk.

He said that sittings with students on various laws and constitutional matters on election-related issues were kicked off from KP.

Haroon Khan Shinwari, Director Gender Affairs said that volunteers would organize walk in their respective areas to ensure participation of women and other marginalized segments of the society in upcoming local government election by creating awareness among them.

Speaking on the occasion Additional Director Gender Affairs Ms Nighat Sadeeq said registration of women voters was dismally low in comparison with their total strength in the country's total population.

She said that election commission was playing its role in removing this disparity and special drive for making national identity cards was underway to register more women voters.

The additional director said turnout of womenfolk in first-ever provincial elections in the merged districts was encouraging.

She said the election commission was effectively facilitating people and had provided postal ballot papers facility to special persons to cast their votes.