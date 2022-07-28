Efforts afoot for resumption of PIA flights to EU: Senate body told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The Senate's Standing Committee on Aviation on Thursday was informed that concerted efforts were being made to resume the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) countries, which had been banned after a crash of the national flag carrier's Airbus-320 in Karachi in 2020.

"Efforts are underway that this matter is resolved at the earliest. However, procedures take time," the Aviation Division authorities apprised the committee while discussing the measures taken for lifting of the ban and subsequent resumption of the PIA flights.

They said experts of the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) would conduct an audit and then EU representatives would visit Pakistan for an overall review.

The committee meeting, chaired by Senator Hidayatullah, was given a detailed briefing on various issues confronted by the aviation sector in Pakistan.

Besides, the body took up various issues, including appointment and emoluments of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general, reasons for Larkana Airport's non-functioning and the closure of PIA ticketing office in Hyderabad.

The committee was informed that despite all-out efforts by the ministry to upgrade the Larkana Airport, no progress could be made due to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organizations' ( UNESCO) stance of protecting the site that had been declared a World Heritage Site. "The matter was taken to court implying that the construction work will damage the Moenjo Daro site." While discussing the performance, eligibility and emoluments of the CAA DG, Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique viewed that the director general was highly qualified and managing the position well. His appointment, the ministry asserted, was according to rules.

Among others, the meeting was attended by senators Sherry Rehman, Saleem Mandviwalla, Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Faisal Saleem Rehman, Mohsin Aziz, Afnan Ullah Khan, Atta Ur Rehman , Saifullah Abro and Keshoo Bai.