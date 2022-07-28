UrduPoint.com

Efforts Afoot For Resumption Of PIA Flights To EU: Senate Body Told

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Efforts afoot for resumption of PIA flights to EU: Senate body told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The Senate's Standing Committee on Aviation on Thursday was informed that concerted efforts were being made to resume the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) countries, which had been banned after a crash of the national flag carrier's Airbus-320 in Karachi in 2020.

"Efforts are underway that this matter is resolved at the earliest. However, procedures take time," the Aviation Division authorities apprised the committee while discussing the measures taken for lifting of the ban and subsequent resumption of the PIA flights.

They said experts of the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) would conduct an audit and then EU representatives would visit Pakistan for an overall review.

The committee meeting, chaired by Senator Hidayatullah, was given a detailed briefing on various issues confronted by the aviation sector in Pakistan.

Besides, the body took up various issues, including appointment and emoluments of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general, reasons for Larkana Airport's non-functioning and the closure of PIA ticketing office in Hyderabad.

The committee was informed that despite all-out efforts by the ministry to upgrade the Larkana Airport, no progress could be made due to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organizations' ( UNESCO) stance of protecting the site that had been declared a World Heritage Site. "The matter was taken to court implying that the construction work will damage the Moenjo Daro site." While discussing the performance, eligibility and emoluments of the CAA DG, Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique viewed that the director general was highly qualified and managing the position well. His appointment, the ministry asserted, was according to rules.

Among others, the meeting was attended by senators Sherry Rehman, Saleem Mandviwalla, Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Faisal Saleem Rehman, Mohsin Aziz, Afnan Ullah Khan, Atta Ur Rehman , Saifullah Abro and Keshoo Bai.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Senate World United Nations Khawaja Saad Rafique Sherry Rehman European Union Visit Hyderabad Larkana Progress United Kingdom SITE 2020 PIA Airport Court

Recent Stories

Imran Khan condemns arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh b ..

Imran Khan condemns arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh by ACE in Jamshoro

29 minutes ago
 Marriyum urges all stakeholders to play role to ac ..

Marriyum urges all stakeholders to play role to achieve targets set under SDGs

40 minutes ago
 Sophia Mirza again in trouble as her ex-husband ap ..

Sophia Mirza again in trouble as her ex-husband approaches FIA for action agains ..

44 minutes ago
 Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love la ..

Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love late in life

58 minutes ago
 Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2 ..

Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2nd Test

1 hour ago
 Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.