Efforts Afoot For Taking Practical Steps To Implement Seerat-un-Nabi : Abdul Shakoor

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2022 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor said on Saturday evening that there was no bar at using religious card as Pakistan came into existence in the name of Islam.

He was addressing the participants of 'Mehfil-e-Rehmatul-lil Alameen Peace Be Upon Him and the Distribution of Prizes' organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, held here in auditorium of Pakistan National Council of the Arts on the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The minister said efforts would be made for the practical steps towards enforcement of Seerat-un-Nabi Peace Be Upon Him and supremacy of Islamic laws in the country.

Shedding light on the significance of Naatkhawani, he said reciting Naat was the most favorable act in the court of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him and Allah Allah Almighty.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, appreciating the Hajj operation 2022, said it was a historic Hajj as he himself had a good experience of it.

He said the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Upon Him was Rehmatul-lil-Alameen for all the human beings on this planet and all times to come.

He said the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be upon Him had provided rights not only to mankind but also the animals and birds and other creatures of the world as well.

Seconding Minister Abdul Shakoor's point of views, he said Pakistan was surfaced on the map of world in the name of islam and it was decided that its constitution would be based on Islamic laws.

"Being a custodian of the National Assembly, I invite the Ulema and religious scholars to revisit the Constitution and point out the laws which are contrary to the Shariah and propose the legislation in the light of Islamic concept," he maintained.

In addition, Naatkhawa, on this occasion, enthralled the audience by praising the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him with their melodious voice.

Later on, the prizes were distributed in the position holders in various categories.

