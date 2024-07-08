Efforts Afoot On Drain Cleaning Amid Monsoon Rains. Adl RCB Chief
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 11:39 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Additional CEO of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Umair Mehboob has said that all efforts were being made with the best available resources to clean drains in cantonment areas. He said a new advisory has been issued by RCB given the recent rains in the city.
Umair Mahmboob said this during his emergency visit to different areas where drain cleaning works were underway. He reviewed the operational work and gave necessary instructions to the workers on the ground. He informed that the operation was carried out round the clock with heavy machinery for the timely competition of the task. He appealed to the citizens for cooperation with the field teams.
During the monsoon rains, citizens must ensure all possible cooperation for the protection of themselves and their children to avoid loss of life and property, he said.
He asked the nearby residents to avoid going near stormy nullahs and also stay away from electric poles as preventive measures.
It is worth mentioning that on the special instructions of CEO Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi, the teams are working day and night in areas including Allama Iqbal Colony, Tench Bhatta, Faisal Colony, Miran Bakhsh Colony, Adra, Aslam Market and Jan Colony which have comparative bigger sized nullahs. The cleaning work of Sulaiman Abad, Dhoke Banaras drains has been completed while Peshawar Road Lane No. 4 to 7, Habib Colony, Chak Madad Khan, Gawalmandi drains cleaning work is underway.
