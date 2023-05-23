UrduPoint.com

Efforts Afoot To Activate All Sports Complexes In Karachi: Administrator

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman has said that efforts are on to activate all the sports complexes in Karachi under public-private partnership so that the youth can be provided with better opportunities for sports and entertainment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman has said that efforts are on to activate all the sports complexes in Karachi under public-private partnership so that the youth can be provided with better opportunities for sports and entertainment.

He said this while visiting Landhi Sports Complex along with the Senior Director of Culture and Sports Saif Abbas Hosni, world-famous cricketer Siddique Patni, Director Sports Aftab Qaim Khani and other officers.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman inspected the facilities provided for various indoor and outdoor sports at Landhi Sports Complex and gave necessary instructions to the concerned officers.

Dr. Syed Saif said that Landhi Sports Complex is the best gift from KMC to the residents of Malir, Landhi and Korangi, covering an area of four acres.

He said that it has a world-class swimming pool, badminton court, shooting range, Hostels and other facilities available for the accommodation of players and athletes. The Landhi Sports Complex has not yet been activated, he added.

He said that the youth of Landhi Korangi and other adjacent areas had to travel a long distance to show their skills at other sports centers in the city, so KMC realized this need and established a high-quality sports center in Landhi where all the necessary facilities were provided for conducting various sports and for the players to practice.

He said that every possible effort has been made to make these facilities compatible with the requirements of the modern age and the youth who use them can participate fully in the sports competitions organized at the city, provincial and national levels. Therefore, all sports experts and ex-players were consulted and in the light of this, steps have been taken to make this sports complex better, the results of which will be revealed in the coming days.

He said that the buildings are built but their benefits will reach the citizens only when they are used in a proper manner. Sports complexes are being improved, it is important to continue such initiatives to attract the youth towards positive and healthy activities.

He said that Karachi has talented youth for various sports and the city has given the country champions in cricket, hockey, squash, athletics, boxing, sailing, and other sports who have made the country and the nation famous at the international level. It is hoped that the Landhi Sports Complex will also produce high-caliber players and athletes in the future.

The Administrator Karachi said that KMC is also ready to run Landhi Sports Complex under Public Private Partnership and therefore institutions should come forward and support us in providing sports facilities in this complex.

