Efforts afoot to amend cybercrime laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :A sub-committee of Federal Ombudsman on legal reforms has finalized the draft of 'Prevention & Control of Cybercrimes against Children Bill, 2021' to introduce amendments in Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, Qanoon-e-Shahadat Order, 1984 and other relevant laws.

The sub-committee with Federal Ombudsman's Commissioner for Children and Transgender Syeda Viquarun Nisa Hashmi in the chair finalized the draft after holding multiple meetings with all the stakeholders in the last couple of weeks.

The committee was comprised of senior representatives of home departments and senior police officers from all the four provinces, including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Federal Investigation Agency, National Information and Technology board (NITB), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Ministry of Law and others.

The whole draft-making process was held under the supervision of National Child Commissioner of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, a news release said.

It is pertinent to mention that a strategic coordination meeting was held at Lahore under the chairmanship of Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz to strengthen the child protection mechanism.

During the meeting, it was proposed to make certain necessary amendments in the prevalent laws. Pursuant to that a committee was formed under the headship of Syeda Viqar un Nisa to accomplish the task.

On the occasion, Syed Tahir Shahbaz said children's issues were close to his heart and collective efforts of parents, educational Institutions and the government were needed for the protection of children in the present environment.

He added that the present environment of the society was unsafe for the children, therefore, child abuses needed to be curbed at greater level.

Giving details of the sub-committee meetings, the Ombudsman said the capacity in dealing with the children issues was discussed at length.

FIA Additional Director Cybercrimes Syed Shahid Hussain told the committee that the FIA had limited outreach with its 15 stations around the country.

He suggested that Police with extensive outreach must be authorized to take cognizance of the cybercrimes, but the investigation relating to cyber aspects and coordination with foreign countries must be remained with the FIA.

Syeda Viqar un Nisa briefed the committee about amendments made in the draft bill by inserting new offences to the cybercrime laws such as cyber bulling, online grooming, cyber enticement, sexual exploitation of children, exposure of harmful online contents, kidnapping, abduction or trafficking of minor for abuse of sexual conduct, non-commercial exploitation, composition of joint investigation team, giving authority to PTA and sending cases to the FIA.

She also mentioned amendments in Qanoon-e-Shahadat regarding admissibility of witnesses recorded by the court through modern devices or techniques, including video call, viber, Skype, IMO, WhatApp, Messenger, Line caller and video conference.

The committee on legal reforms submitted the draft bill before the Federal Ombudsman for his approval.