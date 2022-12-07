UrduPoint.com

Efforts Afoot To Benefit Common Man Through Effective Legislation: Rubaba

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 05:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that drastic measures are being put in place to provide relief to a common man through legislation on routine issues faced by the public on a daily basis.

She said this while talking to Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Saboor Kakar who called on her here at the office on Wednesday.

Dr Ruababa said that Succession Certificate Act, Public Vaccination Act, Balochistan Health Care Commission, Home Based Workers, Balochistan Jail Rules and other laws and amendments made during her tenure are some of the landmark achievements.

"The provincial cabinet has sent the Child Marriage Bill to the Council of Islamic Ideology for its opinion," she said adding that work on the Act will be initiated soon after the draft and recommendation is received back to the department.

She said legislation has been made for the issuance of the general succession certificate by the NADRA, instead of the court, but due to non-agreement on collection of NADRA charges, this matter was stalled.

A meeting will be arranged with the NADRA authorities and the issue will be resolved amicably.

Dr Rubaba said that Balochistan Law Department is fully active and will give immediate opinion on the proposed draft law by any department without delay.

She clarified that "if the rules in any department are not implemented or if the rules are not there at all, the law department is not responsible for it "Record keeping of the Balochistan law department is an exemplary model," she laudedEarlier, the Secretary apprised the Parliamentary Secretary about the departmental issues and sought her directives for their resolution.

